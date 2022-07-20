Cabinet approves signing of MoU on judicial cooperation between India, Maldives

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of judicial cooperation between India and the Judicial Service Commission of Maldives.

This is the eighth MoU signed by India with other countries in the field of judicial cooperation.

An official release said the MoU will provide a platform to tap the benefits of Information Technology for court digitization and can be a potential growth area for the IT companies and startups in both countries.

"During recent years, the close relationship between India and Maldives has intensified multi-dimensionally. With the signing of this agreement on cooperation in the field of law and justice, the good relations between the two countries will receive further impetus," the release said.

"It will not only enable the exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but will also further the objectives of 'Neighbourhood First' policy'," the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

