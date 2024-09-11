Cabinet clears Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV with Rs 70,125 crore outlay

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV is launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 and within the total outlay, the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and the state share is Rs. 21,037.50 crore.

It will involve 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction/upgradation of bridges on new connectivity roads.

The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 Kms road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction/upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads.

“Under this scheme, 62,500 km of all-weather roads will be provided to unconnected habitations. Construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided,” said the Cabinet.

The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas.

While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market, growth centres will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather road for the benefit of the local people.

The PMGSY-IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as Cold Mix Technology and Waste Plastic, Panelled Cement concrete, Cell filled concrete, Full Depth Reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as Fly Ash, Steel Slag, etc.

“PMGSY-IV road alignment planning will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in DPR preparation,” the Cabinet further said.

