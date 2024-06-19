Cabinet clears Rs 2,254.43 crore outlay for Forensic Infrastructure Scheme

New Delhi, June 19 The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,254.43 crore during the period from 2024-25 to 2028-29, an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting said on Wednesday.

The financial outlay of the Central sector scheme will be provisioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs from its budget, the statement said.

The components under this scheme are:

* Establishment of campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in the country

* Establishment of Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the country

* Enhancement of the existing infrastructure of the Delhi Campus of NFSU

“The Government of India is committed to putting in place an effective and efficient criminal justice system, based on scientific and timely forensic examination of evidence. The scheme underscores the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process, leveraging the advancements in technology & evolving manifestations and methods of crime,” the statement said.

With the enactment of the new criminal laws which mandate forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of seven years or more, a significant increase in the workload of forensic science laboratories is expected. Further, there is a significant shortage of trained forensic manpower in the forensic science laboratories in the country.

The establishment of additional off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the caseload/pendency of forensic laboratories, and align with the Government of India's goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90 per cent, the statement added.

