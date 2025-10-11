Cabinet expansion in K'taka after Bihar polls: Cong legislator

Bengaluru, Oct 11 Dismissing the statement of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar that Cabinet expansion in the state as rumour, senior Congress leader and MLC Saleem Ahmed said on Saturday that the party is contemplating a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka after the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, the Congress MLC said, "Some Ministers may be dropped from the Cabinet to focus on strengthening the party organisation, while new party leaders could be considered for the Ministerial positions."

He added that both the Congress high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been deliberating over the Cabinet reshuffle but the final decision would be taken by the party high command.

"When the Congress government was formed in Karnataka in 2023, I should have been included in the state Cabinet, but my name was dropped at the last minute. I have been working for the party organisation in the state for the past 43 years. I am confident that I will get an opportunity during the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Karnataka Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa's statement that he would vacate his position if his daughter became a Minister in the state, Muniyappa's daughter and MLA Roopakala M said, "I should get a position only if I am eligible. I do not want a post that comes because of my father's sacrifice."

Speaking at the Betamangala village at KGF in Kolar district, she added, "If I am eligible at the government level, I should be given a Ministerial position. I do not want a post due to anyone else's sacrifice."

Responding to rumours of a Cabinet expansion in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has said that the development regarding Cabinet expansion is just a rumour.

He was speaking to the media on Saturday after interacting with the people during the "Bengaluru Walk" programme at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.

When asked about the Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, "There is no Cabinet expansion and no authority. Some media outlets are publishing baseless news. For any proposal on this, either the Chief Minister or I must make a suggestion. If neither of us has proposed it, then it is just false news. People in a hurry tend to speak in front of the media. Whatever the case, the Congress High Command will make the decision."

