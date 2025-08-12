Cabinet gives go-ahead for Rs 5,801 crore Lucknow Metro Rail Project

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project with 12 stations, across a length of 11.165 km with an investment of Rs 5,801 crore.

While seven of these stations are to be built underground, five of them will be at an elevated level. On operationalisation of Phase-1B, Lucknow city will have 34 km of active metro rail network.

Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro project will introduce approximately 11.165 km of new metro lines, significantly improving public transportation in the oldest and most densely populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity, according to a Cabinet communique.

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk, critical healthcare facilities, most notably the King George’s Medical University (Medical College) and major tourist attractions, including the Bara Imambara, the Chota Imambara, the Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza. The metro will also provide easier access to the culinary destinations known for the city's rich and historic food culture.

Metro Rail is an efficient alternative to road transport, and with Phase-1B as an extension to the Metro Rail network, Lucknow is expected to alleviate traffic congestion. It will be particularly impactful on the heavily congested routes of old Lucknow. Reduction in road traffic will lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, and increased overall road safety.

The metro rail network will also significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport.

Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city, such as the airport, railway stations, and bus depots, are expected to enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions, the statement said.

