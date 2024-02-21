Cabinet gives nod for expansion of National Livestock Mission to boost rural incomes

New Delhi, Feb 21 The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved further modification of the National Livestock Mission by including additional activities to extend benefits to the rural population.

The new activities in the scheme include establishment of entrepreneurship for horse, donkey, mule, camel with 50 per cent capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh to be provided to individuals, FPOs, SHGs, JLGs, FCOs and Section 8 companies.

Also, the state governments will be assisted for breed conservation of horse, donkey and camel. The Central government will provide Rs 10 crore for the establishment of semen station and nucleus breeding farm for horse, donkey and camel.

Establishment of entrepreneurs for fodder seed processing infrastructure (processing & grading unit/fodder storage godown) with 50 per cent capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh to the private companies, startups/SHGs/FPOs/FCOs/JLGs/farmers cooperative societies (FCO), Section 8 companies, for establishment of infrastructure like construction of building, receiving shed, drying platform, machinery etc., including the grading plants as well as seed storage godowns.

The remaining cost of the project needs to be arranged by the beneficiary through bank finance or self-funding.

For increasing the fodder cultivation areas, the state government will be assisted for fodder cultivation in the non-forest land, waste land/range land/non-arable as well as forest land and fodder production from forest land as well as in the degraded forest land. This will increase fodder availability in the country.

The livestock insurance programme has also been simplified. The beneficiary's share of the premium for the farmers has been reduced and it will be 15 per cent as against the current beneficiary share of 20 per cent, 30 per cent, 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

The remaining amount of the premium will be shared by the Centre and the state at 60:40 ratio for all states. The number of animals to be insured has also been increased to 10 cattle unit instead of 5 cattle unit for cattle sheep and goat. This will facilitate the livestock farmers to get their animals insured by paying a minimum amount.

