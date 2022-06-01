Cabinet relaxes education qualification for CRPF Constable recruitment from 3 districts of Chhattisgarh

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the approval to relax educational qualifications for the post of Constable to recruit native tribal youth in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) through a recruitment rally from the interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

With the move, 400 tribal youths from interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma will get employment opportunities.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet approved a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to relax the requisite minimum educational qualification from 10th class pass to 8th Class for the recruitment of 400 candidates as Constable (General Duty) in CRPF from three districts of South Chattisgarh-- Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

Apart from issuing advertisements in local newspapers and adopting all means for wider publicity of this rally in these interior areas of these three districts, mentions a government statement, CRPF would subsequently impart formal education during the probation period to these newly recruited trainees.

Appropriate relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by MHA.

CRPF is one of the Central Armed Police Forces, basically meant for duties like maintenance of law and order, tackling Counter Insurgency and maintaining Internal Security.

"In the instant case, CRPF proposes to recruit 400 native tribal youths as Constables (General Duty), from the relatively backward areas of Chhattisgarh. They will be confirmed in service only after acquiring the prescribed minimum educational qualification of standard 10th pass," the statement points out.

"Thus formal education will be given to these recruits and CRPF would extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period. The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed educational qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the 10th standard exam, these recruits will be registered with the National Institute of Open Schools recognized by Central and state governments," read the statement further.

CRPF during 2016-2017 had raised one Bastariya Battalion by recruiting Scheduled Tribe candidates from four districts namely, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma of Chhattisgarh. However, it could not yield optimum results as native youths from interior areas could not compete in the recruitment process due to non-fulfilment of requisite educational qualifications such as 10th pass.

( With inputs from ANI )

