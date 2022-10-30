Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat, over 100 people injured

A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday evening, leaving several people injured. As per initial reports, the cable bridge was restarted five days ago after renovation.

Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed. Rescue operations are underway. Ambulances have reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals. No casualties have been reported so far. The administration, with the help of locals, is rescuing people who fell in the river after the bridge collapse.

Soon after the incident came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap