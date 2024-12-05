Cable theft causes delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

New Delhi, Dec 5 Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line experienced disruptions on Thursday as a result of cable theft that occurred between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, leading to considerable delays for passengers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers about the issue through posts on X, advising them to plan their journeys accordingly.

"There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The inconvenience is regretted," the DMRC stated.

In another update post, DMRC clarified that the cable theft issue could only be resolved after the operational hours of the metro.

"The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night," it said in the post.

"Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services," it said.

The corporation urged commuters to plan their travel with the delays in mind, noting, "The journey shall take some additional time."

The Blue Line, a crucial and heavily trafficked corridor of Delhi Metro, connects Dwarka in the west of the national capital to Noida and Vaishali in the east (Uttar Pradesh).

The line services key areas such as Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Noida Sector 16, and Noida Sector 18, where many offices are located.

With the delay coinciding with morning office hours, passengers faced inconvenience, particularly those commuting to work in areas served by the Blue Line.

Efforts to restore normal operations are expected to begin after metro services conclude for the day, with repairs scheduled during non-operational hours.

