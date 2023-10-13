Cache of looted arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 13 The combined security forces in Manipur have seized 36 various types of looted weapons and over 300 rounds of different kinds of ammunition during search operations in various districts in the past 48 hours, police said on Friday.

The seized weapons, which include carbines, rifles, pistols, grenades, country-made mortars and a cannon, besides explosives, were recovered from Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

The combined team of security forces during their day-long searches on Friday in about 150 houses in three villages -- Kameng, Khamran and Mana Ingkhol - of Imphal West district recovered arms and ammunition, including three sophisticated carbines.

The recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Lamshang police station for taking further legal action.

During the search operations three United National Liberation Front (UNLF) cadres were also arrested from Imphal West district.

Police said the militants were involved in extortion activities.

According to Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, a total of 5,669 different types of sophisticated arms and lakhs of rounds of different kinds of ammunition were looted by different organisations, mobs and individuals after ethnic riots broke out in Manipur on May 3.

