Cadbury chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code after Cadbury chocolates worth 17 lakh were stolen.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinhut police station. "We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward" Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said.

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, Mr Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken.

