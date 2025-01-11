CAG findings on liquor scam will make Delhiites vote out AAP: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that voters in the national capital will teach a lesson to the "AAP middlemen and corrupt politicians" who had promised to clean the system but themselves indulged in the Rs 2,026-crore liquor scam, exposed by the CAG report.

"Despite the best of their efforts to suppress the CAG report, its excerpts have started reaching people who will vote on February 5 and throw all those out of power who indulged in scams and took kickbacks," Tiwari told IANS.

Tiwari also hit out at AAP MP Sanjay Singh for doubting the CAG report, saying: “The findings of the CAG report are shocking. If Sanjay Singh wants to refute the CAG findings in circulation, then he should make public the CAG report if he has one.”

He also highlighted the BJP’s promotional song for the February 5 Assembly elections, claiming that the party was moving towards a landslide victory in the 70-member Assembly.

Tiwari, a tall Purvanchali leader from the glamour world of film and music, said every word in the BJP poll song was true, and the party workers will take the ‘reality song’ to each city home. “Bahney Nahin Badlav Chahiye, Dilli mein BJP sarkar chahiye” (We want change and not excuses, we want a BJP government in Delhi), he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told IANS the fact that the AAP government did not let the CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly confirmed the guilt of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the Delhi government which has been accused of plotting a liquor policy scam and swindling Rs 2,026 crore.

The liquor policy was modified with corrupt intentions and expert panel's views were ignored to break rules and regulations, he said.

"We have repeatedly said that Arvind Kejriwal is involved in the framing of the excise policy and kickbacks. He is directly involved in swindling Rs 2,026 crore and a part of this ill-gotten money has been used in the renovation of ‘Sheesh Mahal’," he said.

He said that as per the information reaching him through media reports on CAG findings, the Delhi government is neck-deep into corruption linked to the excise policy matter.

