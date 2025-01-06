CAG presents detailed report on Sheesh Mahal, Kejriwal's black deeds: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Jan 6 Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of extravagant spending on the renovation of his official residence, which has been labelled as "Sheesh Mahal".

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Sachdeva alleged that the renovation incurred costs of over Rs 33.66 crore as of 2022, with no clarity on the total expenditure to date.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal, in collusion with the Public Works Department (PWD), engaged in questionable practices to renovate the bungalow.

"The expenditure of Rs 33.66 crore is just a figure; the actual cost could be much higher when missing inventory and additional expenditures from 2023 and 2024 are included," he claimed.

Sachdeva questioned the urgency and rationale behind the extensive renovations, saying, "What was the emergency that you were so anxious to enter this palace...Later it was said that some portion of this structure is such that it can be removed anytime, it is temporary, sometimes servant quarters are added to it, sometimes they are reduced, that is, the CAG report has a detailed report about the black deeds of Arvind Kejriwal and what his evil mind was thinking at that time," he said.

He further pointed out that the CAG had raised 139 questions about the project, including the lack of permissions from the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The BJP leader alleged that the "PWD acted like a private institution" by bending rules to favour Kejriwal.

"The PWD surrendered itself to Kejriwal's demands. Officials were allowed to profit from these irregularities, looting Delhi in the process," he stated.

Sachdeva detailed the timeline of work orders issued for the bungalow, starting with an initial estimate of Rs 7.91 crore in September 2020, during the Covid crisis. He noted subsequent additions, including Rs 1.62 crore for kitchen and laundry upgrades, Rs 9.09 crore for extending the bungalow's super area, Rs 5.73 crore for beautification, and Rs 9.34 crore for ornamental works, bringing the total to over Rs 33 crore.

Highlighting lavish expenditures, Sachdeva listed items such as motor-operated curtains costing Rs 5.5 crore, a premium recliner sofa worth Rs 10 lakh, a Samsung refrigerator priced at Rs 9 lakh, etc.

Mocking Kejriwal, he said, "Have you opened a hotel, Kejriwal? Even luxury hotels don't have such extravagance."

The BJP leader also alleged missing inventory from the CM residence as of October 11, 2024, which, when accounted for, could raise the total cost to Rs 75-80 crore.

Sachdeva demanded an investigation into the accounts of multiple government departments, including the PWD, to uncover the full extent of the alleged misuse of public funds.

The BJP has repeatedly slammed the AAP's claims of transparency, labelling the expenditures as "emblematic of corruption and hypocrisy".

