Calcutta HC bars Kunal Ghosh from making comments on Mithun Chakraborty for 3 months

Kolkata, Sep 24 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the Trinamool Congress state general secretary in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh, from making any sort of “public comment” about superstar and BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty, for the next three months.

The single-judge bench of Justice Arindam Mukherjee gave this direction to Ghosh, acting on a libel petition of Rs 100 crore filed by Chakraborty against Ghosh.

In the libel petition, Chkaraborty accused Ghosh of making certain public comments which was not only libellous about him but also about his family members. The libellous comments made by Ghosh also resulted in the tarnishing of his social image, Chakraborty complained in his petition.

As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Chakraborty’s counsel argued in the court that the libellous comments made by Ghosh publicly not only tarnished the social image of Chakraborty and his family members but also affected his professional prospects as an actor.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the single-judge bench directed the serving of notice to Ghosh in the matter and also barred the latter from making any sort of “public comment” about Chakraborty for the next three months.

Recently, Ghosh made a number of public comments accusing the superstar of his alleged involvement with chit fund entities. Ghosh also made some slanting remarks about the shifting of political camp by Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member.

Chakraborty also accused the Trinamool Congress state general secretary of making libellous and untrue comments about his son and wife.

Initially, Chakraborty had served a legal notice to Ghosh. However, as the notice failed to evoke any satisfactory answer, he filed the libel suit against him at the Calcutta High Court.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for December this year.

