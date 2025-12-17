Calcutta HC cancels jobs of 313 teachers in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration-run schools

Kolkata, Dec 17 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled the jobs of 313 teachers attached to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)-run schools spread across the hill regions of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong in the northern sector of West Bengal.

While ordering the cancellation of the jobs of the 313 teachers, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu observed that all these recruitments were made illegally. At the same time, the bench also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police to continue its investigation in the matter.

Justice Basu further observed that the salaries of the 313 teachers should be stopped immediately. He questioned why expenditure for paying salaries to illegally appointed teachers should be borne by the state exchequer. He also raised questions over the academic qualifications of the 313 teachers whose appointments were found to be illegal.

There were allegations of illegal recruitment of teachers in GTA-controlled schools in the hill regions. It was further alleged that these appointments were made unilaterally without issuing any notification.

A case was filed seeking the intervention of the Calcutta High Court in the matter. During the hearing, the single-judge bench of Justice Basu had initially ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, the state government approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Madhuresh Prasad, challenging the order directing a CBI probe. The division bench subsequently upheld the order of the single-judge bench.

The state government then challenged the division bench order before the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, set aside the direction for a CBI probe and ruled that the investigation would instead be conducted by the CID of the state police.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the main matter relating to the alleged irregular appointments continued before the single-judge bench of Justice Basu. Finally, on Wednesday, Justice Basu ordered the cancellation of the appointments.

