Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to provide security to RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 21 The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the West Bengal government to provide necessary security to the former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata Sandip Ghosh, amid the apprehension of the mob attack on him and his family members.

Ghosh, who has come under scrutiny after the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises earlier this month, approached the single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj with a plea seeking police protection.

Acting on his appeal, Justice Bhardwaj directed the state administration to ensure full protection for Ghosh and his family members.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's counsel argued in the court that his client and his family members are insecure about their safety and need protection - be it from the state police or the Central forces.

Thereafter, the state government's counsel informed the court that a police picket had already been deployed in front of the residence of Ghosh at Beliaghata in Kolkata.

The officer-in-charge of the Beliaghata Police Station is keeping a tab on the situation.

The single-judge bench said that the police should ensure that there is no lapse in the security arrangements,

Ghosh had been appearing at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata for the last six days for interrogation in connection with the case.

There had been complaints against him from the medical fraternity in particular and the public in general that he made initial attempts to cover up the incident soon after the body of the victim doctor was recovered from the conference room of R.G. Kar on August 9.

The post-mortem report of the victim, who was raped and murdered on August 9, has suggested that the body had 14 injuries. So far, only one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court instructed the state Health Department not to appoint Ghosh as the head of any medical college in the state until further orders.

