Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to publish 6th Pay Commission recommendations by July 1

Kolkata, June 17 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to publish the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission by July 1.

The single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha also directed the state government to publish the said recommendations at the special portal related to the Pay Commission matters.

It gave the order acting on a petition filed by a state government employee accusing the state government of not properly publicising the pay commission recommendations.

In his petition, Deboprasad Halder contended that in the case against the state government and different associations of the state government on the issue of payment of pending dearness allowance dues to the state government employees, the state government had been constantly claiming in different courts that they had been honouring the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.

However, he alleged that the state government employees were kept in the dark on the 6th Pay Commission recommendations since those were published on the specific website of the state government.

The matter came up for hearing at Justice Sinha’s bench on Tuesday, and she questioned the state government about the time by which the latter would bring the recommendations into the public domain.

However, the state government counsel was unable to give a specific answer to the court in the matter. Thereafter, Justice Sinha directed the state government to publish the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission by July 1, and that too at the special portal related to the Pay Commission matters.

Justice Sinha also observed that since the Pay Commission documents were not included in the classified category, maintaining such secrecy in the matter by the state government was unnecessary. She also held that the voluminous reports of the Pay Commission recommendations should be made available in the public domain.

