Calcutta HC directs deployment of central forces in Jyotipriya Mallick’s hospital cabin

Kolkata, Dec 15 The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrange for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel inside the cabin of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, a prime accused in the multi-crore ration distribution case, at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital here for surveillance purpose.

A single-bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also directed the hospital authorities to make arrangements for a visitors' book for the cabin to note down the details of the people coming to meet Mallick.

Justice Ghosh also directed to remove the CCTV camera installed in the cabin for surveillance purpose, the link of which was shared with the ED.

Justice Ghosh gave the directions after hearing a petition by Mallick, who has been arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case, appealing for the removal of the CCTV camera, terming it as a breach of his privacy.

However, after directing to remove the camera, Justice Ghosh observed that if any CCTV camera has been installed in advance outside the cabin, it can continue to be there and if necessary the ED can examine the footage.

