Calcutta HC directs SSKM to submit Sujay Bhadra’s medical report by Jan 5

Kolkata, Dec 19 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital here to submit a detailed medical report on Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal, to the court by January 5.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh passed this directive to the SSKM authorities on Tuesday afternoon while hearing a plea moved by Bhadra seeking to be released on bail on medical grounds.

Bhadra is currently admitted to the SSKM. The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel, while opposing the bail application, said they do not trust the reliability of the medical report of SSKM.

"A video has surfaced which shows how comfortable Bhadra is at the SSKM. He is extremely comfortable there. Barring some mental pressure, there is no problem with him, ED counsel Phiroze Edulji argued.

He also questioned the justification of keeping Bhadra admitted to the SSKM for over three months since his bypass surgery was done in August this year.

“Even the Supreme Court has ruled that bypass surgery, these days, is not a major operation and it is almost like an appendix surgery,” Edulji argued.

Justice Ghosh then said that the court will reach a decision in the matter only after going through the medical report submitted by the hospital authorities.

In his arguments, the ED counsel also pointed out how SSKM had repeatedly created hurdles for the central agency officers to conduct Bhadra's voice sample test.

“The voice sample test is extremely necessary for the purpose of carrying forward the investigation. But still it could not be done so far,” Edulji said.

