Calcutta HC expresses dismay over recruitment process followed by WBCSC

Kolkata, Sep 26 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed dismay over the existing teacher recruitment procedure followed by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) for different state-run and aided colleges in the state.

The single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also sought an affidavit from the WBCSC regarding appointment of teachers in such colleges in 2020. While giving the direction, Justice Gangopadhyay also referred to the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal.

According to him, for the sake of transparency, the commission should have released the probationary merit panel with actual division of marks.

“The recruitment process of the WBCSC should be absolutely transparent,” he said.

“The chairman of a similar commission, Subiresh Bhattacharya, is behind bars now. Partha Chatterjee is also behind bars because of his involvement in corrupt practices. The corrupt persons are shooting off your shoulders. Do not forget that,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

While Partha Chatterjee is the former Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Subiresh Bhattacharya is the former Chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission. Both are serving judicial custody now at the Presidency Jail because of their alleged involvement in the school jobs case.

