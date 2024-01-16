Calcutta HC hears ED's plea for CBI probe in attack on team, verdict on Wednesday

Kolkata, Jan 16 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday concluded hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the attack on agency and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

Justice Jay Sengupta will pass the order on Wednesday.

However, he gave two important directions to the West Bengal Police in the matter on Tuesday.

The first was regarding the submission of all the FIRs filed at the local Nazat police station in the case on Wednesday and the second is on immediate installation of CCTVs in front of the residence of Trinamool Congress leader and the principal accused of the attack Shahjahan Sheikh.

Justice Sengupta observed that the police should have included Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) in the FIR filed in the matter.

"Questions are being raised about the role of the police in the matter. Will the court direct the police on how to investigate," he asked.

The ED counsel expressed doubts on how far the state police will be able to conduct an unbiased investigation in the matter and stressed on the handing over of the investigation to an independent agency like the CBI.

Opposing that argument, the state government counsel argued that when the state police has already started an investigation after complaints have been filed in the matter, there is no justification behind demanding a probe by another agency.

Countering this, the ED counsel said that the state police personnel were nowhere near the spot when the attack on its officials and the CAPF personnel was taking place. "The police reached the spot much after our officials left from there. Can it be described as an attempt to rescue our officials?" he said.

