Calcutta HC judge appreciates doctor for conducting pregnancy termination without forming board

Kolkata, Feb 9 A doctor of a state-run hospital in Kolkata received accolades from a judge of the Calcutta High Court for terminating the 23-week pregnancy of a rape victim which was conducted before the formation of a medical board as directed by the same court last month.

On January 29, the single- judge bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, while permitting the termination of pregnancy of the rape victim, also directed the formation of a medical board for that purpose and inform the court about it before actually going for that exercise.

However, after the victim was admitted at the state-run M.R Bangur Hospital for that exercise, the doctor concerned directly went for the termination of pregnancy without forming the medical board and informing the Calcutta High Court about it.

Accordingly, the bench of Justice Bhattacharyya sought the explanation of the doctor concerned on why the court order was not followed true to its spirit. However, the explanation given by the doctor concerned satisfied Justice Bhattacharyya.

The explanation was that when the victim was admitted her medical condition was extremely critical and she was even bleeding. The doctor explained that in such a situation if he had waited for the process of formation of the medical board and then inform the court in the matter, the delay could have been a life threat for the victim.

Satisfied with the explanation, Justice Bhattacharyya observed in this particular case the doctor concerned has done the right thing by not wasting time in adhering to each line of the court order. He also made it clear that the court will not take any action against the doctor on this issue.

The victim was facing problems relating to the termination of pregnancy since when it was detected then 21 weeks had passed. As per Indian law a pregnancy which is 20 weeks or above can be terminated only with the permission of any court.

