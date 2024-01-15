Calcutta HC judge recuses himself from case on primary education

Kolkata, Jan 15 A Calcutta High Court judge on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition for permanent inclusion of Class 5 in the primary education system in West Bengal.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay recused himself from hearing the case stating that the issue involved with it is of "public interest: and hence a petition in the form of public interest litigation (PIL) should be filed in the matter at the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam".

In his petition, the petitioner pointed out that in 2009, the National for Teacher Education (NCTE) issued a guideline for inclusion of Class 5 standard as part of primary education. However, in several schools in West Bengal, Class 5 is a part of the higher grade of which is upper primary. Considering that nationally Classes 6, 7 and 8 are in the upper-primary grades, the petition argued for the permanent inclusion of Class 5 in the secondary level.

Justice Gangopadhyay observed that since the issue of the state’s education policy is involved in the matter, any petition in the matter should be in the form of a PIL to be filed at the division bench of the Chief Justice.

