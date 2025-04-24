Calcutta HC observes 2-minute silence to pay homage to Pahalgam attack victims

Kolkata, April 24 The Calcutta High Court, following a decision of its Chief Justice, T.S. Sivagnanam, observed a two-minute silence at noon on Thursday to pay tributes to those killed in a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The High Court's registrar general had issued a notice notifying everyone about the Chief Justice's decision.

The two-minute silence was also observed at the circuit benches of the court at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Port Blair in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as per the notice issued earlier.

The same was also observed in all the district and sub-divisional courts throughout West Bengal as well as at the Judicial Academy.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, hailed the move.

“I salute the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta's noble decision to observe a two-minute silence today at 12 noon, honouring the brave souls who lost their lives in the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. A moment of remembrance and a solemn tribute for our fellow Citizens. Jai Hind,” said the LoP in a statement issued in the morning.

Speaking to the media persons, Adhikari also claimed that he was ready to take the entire responsibility for the upbringing of Hridan, the three-year-old son of Bitan Adhikari, one of the three tourists from West Bengal who were killed in the Pahalgam massacre.

Bitan Adhikari, a resident of the Patuli area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, used to reside with his wife, Sohini, and son, Hridan, in Florida, the US, for job purposes. His wife is also employed in Florida.

The family came to their Patuli residence on April 8, and on April 16, they went to Kashmir for an outing. They were supposed to return to Kolkata next week.

Bitan was one of the 26 Hindu men singled out for their religion and killed in cold blood in front of his wife and little son on Tuesday in Pahalgam. His wife and son returned to Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

