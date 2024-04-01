Calcutta HC raps police for not adhering to court order in murder case against Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, April 1 The West Bengal Police on Monday faced the wrath of the Calcutta High Court for not adhering to the court order in a murder case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta also cautioned about issuing a contempt notice against the state police in the matter.

The matter pertains to an old case related to a murder at Sandeshkhali, in which the state police filed its charge sheet without including the name of Shahjahan though the latter was the prime accused in the case.

The family members of the victim had approached the single-judge bench of Justice Sengupta, objecting to the non-inclusion of Shahjahan’s name in the charge sheet. After that, the bench recently put an interim stay on the investigation being carried out by the state police into the matter.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Justice Sengupta noted that the state police filed a supplementary charge sheet in the same case even when the interim stay order was in place.

Expressing his displeasure over the development, Justice Sengupta questioned how the state police could file a supplementary charge sheet after the court put a stay on the investigation.

Justice Sengupta also directed the state police to immediately withdraw the supplementary charge sheet or face contempt of court charges.

The matter will come up for hearing again on Wednesday.

