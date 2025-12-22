Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail of Rajganj BDO accused gold trader's murder case

Kolkata, Dec 22 The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashant Barman, accused in the murder of gold trader Swapan Kamilya in Salt Lake’s Dattabad area.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed Barman to surrender before the Bidhannagar Court within 72 hours.

The High Court also criticised the Barasat Court for granting anticipatory bail last month, observing that the lower court had ignored crucial evidence and failed to consider key factors in a murder case.

The order came after Bidhannagar Police challenged the earlier bail decision.

Kamilya was abducted on October 28 from a gold shop in Dattabad in a car with a blue beacon, allegedly linked to government use.

His body was later found in Jatragachi, New Town.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and murder, and the victim’s family accused Barman of masterminding the crime.

Investigators have arrested several associates of the BDO and seized the government vehicle allegedly used to dispose of the body.

Barman had denied the allegations and secured anticipatory bail from the Barasat Court last month, which was formalised in the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Court.

The High Court’s ruling now overturns that decision, adding pressure on the accused to comply with the surrender order.

