Calcutta HC reverts case on Bengal food dept recruitment scam to SAT

Kolkata, Aug 16 A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday reverted a case related to irregularities in the recruitment of Group D staff in the West Bengal Food and Supplies Department to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

Calcutta High Court's division bench of justices Harish Tandon and Shampa Sarkar are hearing two separate cases related to recruitment irregularities in the state food and supplies department, the first relating to Group D staff recruitment and the second related to food inspector recruitment.

Out of the two cases, the one related to Group D staff recruitment was reverted back to the SAT, while the division bench will continue to hear the other case.

In 2010, during the earlier Left Front regime, the state food and supplies department made recruitments for Group D staff. However, there was a petition in the SAT over recruitment of 650 persons in the said post. In 2012, that is during the present Trinamool Congress regime, the SAT overruled the petition and observed that there had been no irregularities in the recruitment process.

A group of petitioners then approached the Calcutta High Court, which also reverted the matter back to SAT and observed that the tribunal will have to decide whether there had been any irregularities in recruitment.

In 2021, SAT gave a completely different verdict ordering the cancellation of the entire panel of recruitment and creation of a totally new panel. The SAT's order was again challenged at the division bench of the high court.

However, on Tuesday, the division bench again reverted the matter back to the SAT.

