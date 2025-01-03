Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal government over 'violence' in cooperative bank election

Kolkata, Jan 3 The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged violence during the election for a cooperative body in the East Midnapore district last month.

The single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta gave the direction to the state government on a petition filed by a local woman BJP leader demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the matter.

The state government was asked to submit the report by January 7, following which the next rounds of hearings on the matter will take place.

In her petition, local BJP leader Mamoni Jana leader alleged that on the night of December 8, the date on which the elections for Tamluk Cooperative took place, two motorcycle-borne youths arrived at her residence, waited for some time mysteriously, and then left.

The next morning, a drum full of crude bombs was recovered from near her residence. Jana alleged that although the police were informed of the matter, the staff of the local police station remained totally inactive and did not carry out any investigation.

After waiting for around four weeks expecting the local police to act, she finally approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea for a NIA probe in the matter.

Her counsel on Friday argued in the court that despite the recovery of explosives from the place, the local police did not apply appropriate sections in the matter.

Justice Sengupta then directed the state government to submit the report in the form of an affidavit.

In the elections of Tamluk Cooperative on December 8, the ruling Trinamool Congress secured the majority by winning 56 of 69 seats, while the BJP bagged just 13 seats.

