Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over attack on BJP MP and MLA

Kolkata, Oct 14 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, sought a report from the West Bengal government over the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, Khagen Murmu, and party's Chief Whip in the state Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, last week.

The single-judge bench of Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed the state government to submit the report and the state police to submit the case diary in the matter to the court by October 27, when the case will come up for hearing again.

The vehicle of Murmu and Ghosh was attacked at Bamandanga in Jalpaiguri, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists, while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district to help with the relief and rescue efforts for the people in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions in North Bengal, which were affected by devastating rains, floods and landslides earlier this month.

During the attack, Murmu was severely injured, while Ghosh sustained minor injuries.

A petition was filed at the Calcutta High Court in the matter questioning the rule of the police in the matter, especially as regards preventing the incident as well as taking action against the culprits.

The petitioner also sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, the court sought the report from the state government and the case diary from the state police in the matter.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel of the petitioner said that the state police had deliberately not imposed sections for attempt to murder against the culprits in the case, although the attack on the BJP Lok Sabha member and the party's Chief Whip was pre-planned and well-orchestrated.

On Tuesday, despite seeking a report from the state and the case diary from the state police, Justice Dutt (Paul) did not make any observation in the demand from the petitioner for an NIA probe in the matter.

