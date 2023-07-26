Calcutta HC seeks report on CBI probe on charges of Pak national being employed in armed forces

Kolkata, July 26 Calcutta High Court single judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit its progress report on investigation in the alleged recruitment of two Pakistani nationals in the armed forces by July 31.

The order for a parallel CBI probe in the matter was originally given by the single judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on June 27. However, later Justice Mantha was elevated to a division- bench of Calcutta High Court; the matter came to the court of Justice Sengupta for hearing.

On June 13, a petition was filed at the bench of Justice Mantha by one Bishnu Chowdhury alleging that two purported Pakistan nationals namely Jaikant Kumar and Pradyumna Kumar are currently posted at the defence cantonment at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In his petition, Chowdhury had alleged that the duo got selected through the Staff Selection Commission examination and they secured the jobs through forgery of documents.

He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials is involved behind such appointments through forged documents.

On that day, Justice Mantha directed the CID of state police to conduct the initial investigation and also directed the Union government, Central Bureau of Investigation and the general officer General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to be parties in the matter.

Meanwhile, the petitioner has informed the court he had been facing life threats since he had filed the petition in the matter.

Based on his apprehension, the court has directed the petitioner to make a formal appeal on this count to the district police superintendent of Hooghly in the matter.

The court has also directed the police superintendent to review the application and take a decision within two days.

