Calcutta HC seeks report on govt doctor being denied permission for higher studies

Kolkata, Aug 7 The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the West Bengal government on a petition by a doctor attached to a state-run hospital, accusing the state Health Department of denying him permission for study leave for acquiring a higher degree in medicine.

Acting on the petition by Dr Sirazul Islam, who is currently attached with Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar district, a single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the state Health Department to submit, in the form of an affidavit, its response within two weeks on why study leave cannot be granted to the petitioner.

The next date of hearing will be fixed after the state government submits its report.

In his petition, the petitioner claimed that he applied for study leave, as per protocol, to pursue a higher degree in the stream of surgery. However, the Health Department denied his plea stating scarcity of doctors as no-objection certificates for study for higher education have already been granted to 489 doctors attached with state-run hospitals during the financial 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor