Calcutta HC stays cancellation of 313 teaching jobs in GTA-run schools

Kolkata, Dec 24 The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on an earlier order by its single-judge bench of cancelling 313 teaching jobs in different Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)-run schools in the hills scattered over Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong in West Bengal.

On December 17, the Calcutta High Court's single-bench of Justice Biswajit Basu ordered the cancellation of 313 teaching jobs in GTA-run schools, saying that all these recruitments were made illegally.

Thereafter, GTA approached the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, challenging the single-judge bench order.

The matter was heard at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court, and on Wednesday, the division bench put an interim stay on the single-judge bench for a period of 12 weeks.

The division bench observed that the single-judge bench, while cancelling the 313 teaching jobs, did not consider the fact that these teachers were in the job for a long period.

The division bench also observed that the single-judge bench did not consider that, due to the prolonged political tension in the hills earlier, the process of regular teachers' recruitment was totally on hold during that period.

To recall, there were allegations of illegal recruitment of teachers in GTA-controlled schools in the hill regions. It was further alleged that these appointments were made unilaterally without issuing any notification.

A case was filed seeking the intervention of the Calcutta High Court in the matter. During the hearing, the single-judge bench of Justice Basu had initially ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, the state government approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Madhuresh Prasad, challenging the order directing a CBI probe. The division bench subsequently upheld the order of the single-judge bench.

The state government then challenged the division bench order before the Supreme Court. The Apex Court, however, set aside the direction for a CBI probe and ruled that CID will conduct the investigation.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the main matter relating to the alleged irregular appointments continued before the single-judge bench of Justice Basu. Finally, on Wednesday, Justice Basu ordered the cancellation of the appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor