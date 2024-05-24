Calcutta HC stays police proceedings against Raj Bhavan staff in molestation complaint against Governor

Kolkata, May 24 The Calcutta High Court on Friday put a temporary stay on police proceedings against three staff members of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in connection with the molestation complaint filed against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose by a temporary female staffer of the Governor's House.

The proceedings in the matter have been stayed till June 17.

During the hearing on Friday, a single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha noted that a prayer has been made to quash the proceedings and FIR in the matter, which is at an interim stage.

Stating that the petitioners -- three staff members of the Raj Bhavan -- have been granted bail by a lower court, Justice Sinha pointed out that the main charge against them by the complainant woman was that she was made to sit inside a room and her way was blocked.

“But somehow she left the room and at this stage, it does not appear that the probe will suffer if an interim stay is put on the proceedings till June 17. In the meantime, let the report be placed before the regular bench on re-opening of the court,” Justice Sinha noted.

The counsel for the petitioners questioned why the allegation of blocking her way was raised 13 days after the alleged incident.

The counsel argued that Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC has been invoked in the case despite the complainant claiming that she left the room somehow.

Justice Sinha said that since the use of certain words in the FIR sounded 'absurd', she decided to put an interim stay on the proceedings.

