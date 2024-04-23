Calcutta HC stays recruitment of SIs in West Bengal Food Department

Kolkata, April 23 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday stayed the process of recruitment of sub-inspectors in the state Food and Supplies Department over allegations that the question paper for the recruitment examination was leaked on social media.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the matter. Justice Mantha also directed the CID to submit a report in the matter by May 22.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) conducted the written examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors for the the department last month. However, soon after that, some candidates approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that the question paper was leaked on social media just an hour before the examination started.

The litigants complained that despite that, examinations continued and hence some candidates came to examination centres knowing the questions well in advance.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, Justice Mantha stayed the process of recruitment.

--IANS

