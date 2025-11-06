Calcutta HC upholds order quashing transfer of junior doctor linked to RG Kar protest

Kolkata, Nov 6 A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld a single bench order that had rejected the West Bengal government’s directive transferring a junior doctor -- who emerged as one of the faces of the agitation following the rape and murder of a woman medico at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year -- to a faraway hospital in northern sector of West Bengal.

As a result, the transfer order of Dr. Aniket Mahato, appointing him as “senior resident” at Raiganj Medical College and Hospital in North Dinajpur district, stands quashed.

The division bench verdict effectively means that, as per the earlier single bench order, Mahato’s posting will be at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital -- his first-choice posting, as indicated during the counselling session for senior resident appointments.

Reacting to Thursday’s judgment, Aniket said: “This is definitely a victory for justice and transparency. Seven months have already passed since the posting controversy. I have been away from my chosen profession for so long. I hope that this time at least I will be given a posting as per the court order and will be able to start working as a doctor soon. This entire incident is nothing but political vendetta. I hope that in the future, the recruitment process will be transparent and in accordance with the rules.”

Mahato was not the only doctor denied his preferred posting after the counselling process earlier this year. Two other junior doctors -- Debasish Halder and Asfaqulla Naiya -- who were also part of the R.G. Kar protest movement, were similarly denied their first-choice postings.

In September, a single bench of Justice Biswajit Basu had ruled that Aniket should be posted in the anaesthesia department of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court had observed that the standard operating procedure (SOP) followed in such cases was not adhered to in his instance, thereby violating Article 14 of the Constitution — the equality clause.

The state government, dissatisfied with the verdict, had sought a stay on the order until October 7. However, Justice Basu dismissed the plea. Subsequently, the state approached a division bench, challenging the single bench order.

On Thursday, the division bench comprising Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty upheld the single bench’s decision and dismissed the state government’s appeal, effectively reaffirming that the transfer order was arbitrary and violated procedural fairness.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor