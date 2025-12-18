Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe in 15-year-old murder case

Kolkata, Dec 18 The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of a Trinamool Congress worker in Hooghly district, which took place in 2010.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been probing the case for a long time, but since no breakthrough was achieved, the investigation has now been handed over to the CBI. The matter came up for hearing in court on Thursday.

It was learnt that in 2010, firing took place during guardian representative elections at Prosadpur High School in Hooghly's Jangipara area. The then officer-in-charge (OC) of Jangipara police station, Tapasbrati Chakraborty, was accused in the case.

It was alleged that he, along with Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) workers, shot and killed Trinamool Congress worker Robin Ghosh using a government-issued firearm.

After the murder, the state's investigating agency, the CID, was entrusted with the probe.

The victim's family alleged that more than 15 years have passed without any substantial progress in the investigation. The murder took place during the Left Front regime in the state.

As per the court's direction, the investigation will now begin afresh and all investigation-related documents will be handed over to CBI officials.

The family expressed hope that this time the investigation would finally yield some positive results.

Previously, the Calcutta High Court has handed over several cases to the CBI for investigation.

From cases related to post-poll violence after the last Assembly elections to the teachers’ recruitment scam, the CBI has been investigating multiple matters following court directions.

In most cases, central agency probes were ordered in matters involving allegations against the current Trinamool Congress government and its leaders over corruption and violence.

However, this time, the CBI investigation has been ordered in a case that occurred during the Left Front regime and relates to the killing of a Trinamool Congress worker.

