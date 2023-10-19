Caller impersonates Patna SSP to warn of bomb threat for trains on Patna-Gaya route

Patna, Oct 19 Railway police initiated a search operation on every passenger and express train on Patna-Gaya route on Thursday after a threat call.

This was the second incident in the last one week about a blast threat at a railway station or train in Patna.

As per police, on Thursday, an unidentified man posing as Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra and called the SHO, GRP Jahanabad railway station and said that a bomb was being planted on a Patna-Gaya passenger train.

"We have immediately cross checked the information with Patna SSP who has denied making any such call. We immediately swung into action and brought a dog and bomb squad to check every passenger and express train on the Patna-Gaya rail section. We have not found any bomb," DSP, Rail, Patna, Sushant Kumar Chanchal said.

"We are scanning the phone number to trace out the person who has made the hoax call," he said.

On October 13, a call about a bomb being planted at Patna Junction railway station was received but turned out to be a hox.

