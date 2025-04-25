Cameras at city borders to identify and turn back old-polluting vehicles: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, April 25 Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday that the Government is finalising an Environment Action Plan 2025-26, which will include a series of technology-based, high-impact interventions aimed at curbing air pollution.

He said that at the centre of these efforts is a push to restrict polluting vehicles from entering the Capital, starting with the deployment of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all Delhi border entry points.

The Minister chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Environment Department, Transport Department, and Delhi Traffic Police for reviewing measures to prevent the entry of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) -- which are a major source of vehicular pollution.

Sirsa also reviewed timelines and targets across key thematic areas, including vehicular pollution control, air quality improvement, mass tree plantation, solid and Construction and Demolition waste management, and the deployment of water sprinkler trucks and anti-smog guns starting June 1.

Departments such as DPCC, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Traffic Police were directed to streamline their implementation timelines and report back with revised execution schedules, said an official.

The meeting also discussed new strategies for electric mobility, forest conservation, Yamuna rejuvenation, and enhanced public awareness initiatives on environmental sustainability, he said.

The Minister directed the immediate installation of ANPR cameras, which will automatically capture incoming vehicle numbers, cross-check them against the VAHAN database, and identify whether the vehicle is legally permitted to enter the Capital.

Vehicle registration details will be verified, and if found to be categorised as ELV, an alert message will be played through an LED display system. LED screens at border points will also flash vehicle numbers and simultaneously trigger “wrong entry” alert SMS and WhatsApp messages to the owner, he said.

“We want to target pollution at its very originating point,” said Sirsa.

“Following the same principle, ANPR cameras are being installed in a phased manner at Delhi’s border points to detect and restrict end-of-life and unfit vehicles. This is more than enforcement -- this is about protecting the health of our people. Through data, automation, and interstate communication, we are creating a pollution shield around Delhi,” he said.

The installation of these cameras will also serve to sensitise truck drivers and vehicle owners about the restrictions placed on ELVs from entering Delhi. This system is designed not only to prevent violations but also to ensure wide-scale awareness within the transport community so that the message is effectively disseminated and adopted across regions, he said.

