Camus: A philosopher for our perplexing, 'absurd' times (IANS Column: Bookends)

We live in strange times technology has brought the world as close as it can get, physically and virtually. At the same time, the concept of globalisation is getting discredited and replaced by a rather hyper variant of nationalism which even seeks to own and fence off universal human endeavours such as art and science behind borders, force a trade-off between prosperity and liberty, and foist a sense of conformity.

And when we have almost all that we may want

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor