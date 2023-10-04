Can get details on withdrawal of cases in BJP's tenure: K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru, Oct 4 State Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said he can get details of withdrawal of cases during the tenure of BJP government in Karnataka.

He was reacting to BJP's attacks on his government's decision to withdraw cases against the accused in DJ Halli-KG Halli violence in Bengaluru, and Hubballi violence incidents.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Parameshwara challenged that he can provide the statistics of the withdrawal of the cases by their (BJP) Chief Minister and Home Minister.

When asked about DyCM D.K. Shivakumar's letter seeking the withdrawal of cases in connection with the Hubballi violence case, he maintained that creating a furore over a letter was improper.

"It is not a crime to write a letter. There is a procedure for everything. Once the letter is written, it will come to us and it will be discussed in the cabinet subcommittee. The pros and cons will be discussed and legal implications will be considered and later a decision taken," he stated.

If the opinion says that the accused are innocent and not connected, the proceedings for withdrawal will begin and the matter will be taken to the cabinet.

The cabinet will have to approve. If there is any objection raised in the cabinet, the proposal will be sent back. The letters would not be accepted straight away, Minister Parameshwara stated.

Reacting to the caste census, he stated that Jayaprakash Hegde, the Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, had said that the census report would be submitted soon to the government.

"Let the report come out first, it will reveal the share of the population of communities. We have asked Hegde to bring out the report soon,” he stated.

The government has given the task to the committee and more than 100 crores are spent. If the report is not submitted to the government, it is a loss. It would be helpful in fixing the quota of reservations, he said.

DyCM Shivakumar had written to the top cop of the Karnataka police department seeking the withdrawal of the Hubballi riot cases that took place in 2022.

Congress Tanveer Sait MLA had written a letter seeking the withdrawal of cases in connection with the Bengaluru riots in the DJ Halli-KG Halli violence in 2020.

