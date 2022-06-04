Can Mohan Bhagwat's views on Gyanvapi lead to an amicable resolution

New Delhi, June 4 In an unexpected gesture, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issued a conciliatory statement on the now simmering dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque issue.

Even fter reaching the Supreme Court, the matter is now being heard by the sessions court in Varanasi. While the Hindu side insists the mosque has a Shivling which proves that a temple was destroyed to build a mosque over it by the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, the Muslim side insists that the Shivling is actually a fountain and that the mosque actually predates Aurangzeb.

Hot heads from both communities have sought to inflame passions over the issue and make often unsubstantiated and reckless allegations against each other.

Mohan Bhagwat stepped in in an effort to cool down tempers and said while Hindus do have faith in the existence of a Kashi Vishwanath temple, history cannot be changed and it is unwise to look for a Shivling in every mosque.

CVoter conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of on the issue to try and find out if the conciliatory gesture made by the RSS chief had an impact on ordinary Ind. The responses were mixed and not very encouraging.

Overall, 36.4 per cent of the respondents felt Bhagwat made the right statement, while 34.8 per cent disagreed with the contention and almost 29 per cent had no opinion.

The NDA supporters were sharply divided, with 39 per cent of the respondents saying he made the right statement, while more than 33 per cent of the respondents disagreed.

The survey also asked Ind if the statement could help both sides reach an amicable solution to the dispute.

Overall, 51 per cent of the respondents stated that it will help amiable resolve the dispute, while 22 per cent disagreed and almost 28 per cent had no opinion.

Amongst opposition supporters, more than 42 per cent of the respondents felt that it will not help lead to an amicable resolution.

Clearly, the battle lines over Gyanvapi are firmly drawn.

