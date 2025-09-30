Can we ask people to boycott national census: K'taka Home Minister on BJP's call to shun caste survey

Bengaluru, Sep 30 Responding to the boycott calls by BJP leaders regarding the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census, undertaken by the Congress-led government in Karnataka, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara countered, "What if we tell people not to participate in the census conducted by the Centre?"

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "There will naturally be confusions regarding the caste census survey. I request BJP leaders not to add to it. The census will be conducted by the Centre probably in 2026. It has already been delayed, and when it is undertaken, it will be a national census. It will officially ascertain the country's population and also study the conditions of the people."

"At that stage, can we tell people not to participate in the census?" Parameshwara asked.

"Where is the misuse in this enumeration? It will reveal the plight of communities. We have undertaken a Socio-Economic and Academic Survey. If we are told not to ascertain the social and economic status of people, does that argument hold any meaning?" he further said.

The caste census exercise undertaken by the state government, Parameshwara explained, is clearly a study of academic and social conditions.

"Only if we know the real status of people can we frame policies and bring them into the mainstream," he said.

When asked about the deadline, Parameshwara stated, "The time limit is fixed till October 7. In my district Tumakuru, for example, there are 7.5 lakh households, and within four days nearly 2 lakh households have already been covered. The target will be met by October 7."

Speaking about delays in recruitments, Parameshwara said, "The recruitment to government posts was delayed because of internal reservation. In this context, other departments have decided to conduct a one-time recruitment drive for those who missed opportunities in the last three years. In the Police Department, however, we will plan it differently. We need to amend the Cadre and Recruitment Rules."

"What is the age limit for police constables and sub-inspectors? We have collected information from other states. In some states, the age limit is up to 33 years, while in others it is fixed at 27 or 30 years. We are discussing the fixation of the age limit. Within a week, we will amend the Cadre and Recruitment Rules and provide a permanent solution. The formula suggested by the Chief Minister for other departments will be valid for three years. After the amendment of the C and R Rules, the age limit in the Police Department will be permanent," Parameshwara stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the party's state unit is not against the caste census but is opposed to the "politics being played" over the issue by the Siddramaiah-led government.

He accused the state government of using the caste census as a political tool, saying, "The state government is playing a game of chess in the name of the caste census. They are trying to divide Hindu society. Does the state government even have the authority for this?"

