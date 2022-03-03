Can we direct Putin to stop war, SC on plea to evacuate stranded students

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it sympathised with the students stuck in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine but can't direct Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

"We sympathize with the students, we are feeling very bad. On social media, I saw some videos saying what is CJI doing. Can I give directions to President of Russia to stop the war?," said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

It said, "What do you expect the Court to do? The government is already doing something."

After senior advocate AM Dar mentioned the matter for evacuation of stranded Indian medical students on the Ukraine border, Chief Justice said he will seek the assistance of the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on the issue.

When Venugopal appeared before the bench, CJI said, "Mr AG there is an issue here before us. This is urgent mentioning regarding Indians stuck in Moldova, Romania."

CJI told Venugopal that students have approached the apex court and we can't say no to them.

"Mr AG please use your good offices. Please look and see if you can help," said the bench and sent the copy of the petition to AG, and requested him to help the students.

Attorney General said a Union minister is in Romania to oversee the expeditious evacuation of students crossing over from Ukraine.

It is strange when Ukraine is allowing crossing over of citizens and others to neighbouring countries, students are complaining of being not allowed to cross over, Venugopal added.

Petitioner claimed that over 250 students stranded in Ukrain were stuck and trapped, looking for hope towards the government, not India. Advocate Dar said "Students studying in Odessa National Medical University, Ukraine are at the Romanian border and no flights are being operated. Only Poland and Hungary have flights. They are stranded in -7 degrees without food and water."

The plea filed by student Fathima Ahana has sought direction to the government "to secure permission to cross the checkpoint in Moldova from Ukraine en route to Romania for boarding the Air India evacuation flight, and to immediately take effective diplomatic steps and measures for the evacuation of the Petitioner including other stranded students from Ukraine."

( With inputs from ANI )

