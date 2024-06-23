Canara Bank says X handle compromised, working to restore it

Bengaluru, June 23 After its official social media handle on X was hacked, Canara Bank on Sunday acknowledged it, saying their X handle has been compromised.

The hacker changed the username of the handle to 'ether.fi'.

The official account (@canarabank) has around 2.55 lakh followers.

“Canara Bank would like to inform all concerned that the bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised,” the bank said in a statement.

“All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest,” it added.

Till about 4 P.M., no new posts have been made on the account after being hacked.

The bank urged users not to post anything on its X page.

“We will inform you immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” said the bank.

In a similar cyber attack, Axis Bank’s support handle on social media platform X was hacked on June 17.

During that time, some posts were made by hackers regarding tech billionaire Elon Musk's company Tesla.

In a post, Axis Bank had responded: “We are investigating the possible hack of the bank’s support handle. We are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest. Please ignore all posts made during this period and do not click on any unauthorised links.”

In another post, Axis Bank wrote, “The bank never asked for any kind of personal details regarding internet and mobile banking passwords, OTP, ATM PIN, or otherwise. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

