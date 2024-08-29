Cancer cases rising due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, August 29 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday pressed the need for natural farming in Bikaner, claiming that incurable diseases like cancer are increasing due to the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day national seminar on 'Awareness Programme on Natural Farming' at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner, the Governor said, "There is a need to adopt natural farming for a clean environment. The fertility of the land is being reduced due to the use of chemical fertilisers. The number of incurable diseases like cancer is also increasing due to their indiscriminate use."

Stating that no one used chemical fertilisers 50 years back, the Governor said, "Their use started due to circumstances. Today, there are several ill-effects of these fertilisers. Efforts should be made to ensure that the water of a village stays in the village itself, for which top priority should be given to water conservation."

"There was a time when we did not have enough food to feed 40 crore people of the country. But our food producers worked very hard. Today, even after feeding 140 crore countrymen, our food reserves are full. time.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that agriculture and farmer's welfare are the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister also spoke about the ill-effects of chemical farming, saying, "We have to return to natural farming."

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Bhagirath Chaudhary, said that natural farming is our oldest method which maintains the natural form of the land.

"Chemical fertilisers and pesticides are not used in natural farming. Today, the fertility of land is getting affected due to the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers. To maintain human existence, we have to return to natural farming," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor