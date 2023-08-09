Candidate caught with fake documents at KGMU

Lucknow, Aug 9 Officials at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) caught a candidate seeking admission to MBBS with a forged mark sheet, allotment letter and other documents on Tuesday during the ongoing counselling for NEET UG 2023.The counselling is going on for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

KGMU officials said that the candidate had scored 366 marks in NEET-2023, but produced a mark sheet showing his score as 681 out of 720. He also produced an allotment letter for a medical college.

The KGMU team found that the mark sheet and allotment letter were fake. They also checked the candidate’s name on the NEET 2023 merit list and found that he had not been allotted a seat in any college.

The team questioned the candidate about the fake documents, but he could not give a satisfactory answer. He was then handed over to the police.

KGMU spokesperson Prof Sudhir Singh said that the matter has been reported to the director general medical education (DGME).

The DGME has released the UP NEET UG counselling first allotment result 2023 on its website and students who had registered themselves under the UP NEET UG counselling 2023, are being called for counselling.

