Candle light vigil in Kulgam against killing of school teacher by terrorists

Srinagar, May 31 Civil society members in Kashmir took out a candle light march even as condemnations poured in against the killing of a female school teacher in the Gopalpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday morning.

Rajni, a resident of Samba district in Jammu, was shot at from a close range by terrorists. She was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

People in Kulgam took out a protest march holding placards and candles in their hands, condemning the brutal killing of civil by terrorists in Kashmir, and demanded an end to violence.

"We condemn the killing of innocents in Kashmir... we stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," said one of the protesters.

"We want the government to investigate the crime and ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future," said another protester.

Politic cutting across party lines have condemned the killing of the school teacher.

Meanwhile, the police said that the terrorists involved in this terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised.

