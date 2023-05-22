"Cannot become world tourist destination without private investments": Union Min G Kishan Reddy

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday emphasised the need for private investments in the tourism sector and said that the government aims to attract global and domestic investments into the field.

"Without private investments, we cannot become a world tourist destination. That's why we want global and domestic investment. We are also encouraging 100 per cent FDI under the leadership of PM Modi, including in Northeastern states and hill states," he said.

The Union Minister's remarks came while addressing a press briefing on the sidelines of the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar.

Later, while speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the third Tourism Working Group Meeting, being organized in Srinagar between May 22-24, will help to build trust among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, over 60 delegates from around 28 countries have come to Srinagar. This is an attempt by the Central government, led by PM Modi, that it should be conducted in every State. "Even we are conducting a meeting in Leh. In Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata," he said.

The Union Minister added that the Central government wants to bring the Union Territory to the mainstream.

"This was a tourism meeting in Srinagar. Srinagar is an unalienated part of India and here also the constitution, framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar is followed. Here, the people have a right to be a part of development and witness international meetings. PM Modi's government wants to bring Jammu and Kashmir to the mainstream," he added.

The 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting is being held at Srinagar from May 22-24. The G20 delegations were welcomed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa at Srinagar Airport.

An ethnic and magnificent display of traditional dance forms by local Artists, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, was also done.

