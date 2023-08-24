Cannot prosecute husband's girlfriend for cruelty under Section 498A IPC: Kerala HC

Kochi, Aug 24 The Kerala High Court held that a husband's girlfriend or a woman who maintains a sexual relationship with him outside marriage, cannot be prosecuted under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) penalises cruelty inflicted on a woman by her husband or relatives of the husband.

The court pointed out that the language used in the legislation makes it clear that the word 'relative' would not include a woman with whom a man has had sexual relations outside of the marriage.

"

The order was passed on a petition moved by a woman who was charged under Section 498A of the IPC.

She sought an order from the court quashing the proceedings pending against her before a magistrate court.

The case against her was registered on a complaint filed by her live-in partner's wife.

Her partner and his wife had a strained marriage and the wife's complaint accused him, his mother, his brother, and the petitioner of subjecting her to cruelty.

The petitioner argued that her relationship with her partner does not make her his relative as contemplated under Section 498A.

The court concurred with the argument and proceeded to quash the proceedings against her.

"These being the facts, I am of the opinion that there will not be a question of prosecution against the petitioner under Section 498-A of IPC. The FIR and the Final Report as against the petitioner shall stand quashed," the judge said in the order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor