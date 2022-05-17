Canter hits cyclists in Noida, 6 injured

Noida, May 17 Six cyclists were injured after they were hit by a canter here on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place on expressway near sector 94 when a canter coming from Delhi hit a group of cyclists, all residents of sector 137.

On being informed, the police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

"All of them were shifted to Felix hospital where their condition is said to be stable," an official said.

The canter was seized, while it's driver fled the spot.

"Necessary legal action is being taken," the police added.

